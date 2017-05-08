Let’s be honest, being broke is no fun. Having to give up the luxuries of a premium Pornhub subscription, banana flavoured lubricants and the newest collection of Calvin Klein lingerie is even more of a ball breaker. … How to pleasure yourself on a student budget
Send nudes – a sexting spread
We bet you’ve sent a nude. If you haven’t sent a nude, there’s a good chance you’ve received one.
Blowjob from a ghost: an excerpt
An excerpt from the pornographic film SPOOKY GHOST BLOWJOB, starring Saffron Bacchus as the spooky ghost.
Strippernomics – auditing the sex industry
Fake tits, fake tan, lacey lingerie and glitter spray. The list goes on. But how much does it really cost to get other people off?
Snapped up: Groovin The Moo, Bendigo
Losing my virginity: what’s the big deal?
Losing your virginity. A truly grand and firework-worthy moment that will change your life forever. Time to cut the shit, it’s not.
Porn is dumb and no one watches it for the story
Sparking hope in the eyes of thousands of pizza delivery drivers everywhere, who wistfully dream that one day they’ll get ‘just the tip’ instead of… just the tip.